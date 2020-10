Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, all from Milton Keynes, were arrested today (6/10) on suspicion of attempted robbery and remain in custody.

The arrests are in connection with an incident on Saturday (3/10) when a 14-year-old boy was approached by a group outside McDonald’s in the Milton Keynes shopping centre and told to hand over his bag.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his head and hand and required hospital treatment, but has since been discharged.