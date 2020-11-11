Two 18-year-old men and a 16-year old boy were arrested on suspicion of GBH following a collision

Police in Essex are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Princess Road, Chelmsford, after 10pm on Friday 6 November, where a disturbance was also underway.

A red Golf VW and a pedestrian had been in a collision.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

During the disturbance that followed a man in his 20s was assaulted, he was taken to hospital where he has received treatment for his injuries which are not deemed to be serious

Two 18-year-old men and a 16-year old boy were arrested on suspicion of GBH and later released on bail until Thursday 26 November.

If anyone has any information, saw what happened or have any footage please call us on 101 quoting incident 1341 of the 6 November or you can report it online at www.essex.police.uk