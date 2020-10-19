Two arrested after altercation involving a knife in Lakeside Shopping Centre

Officers have arrested two people on suspicion of a being in possession of blade after an altercation in Lakeside Shopping Centre this evening.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance near Sketchers shortly after 5.25pm today, Monday 19 October and made an arrest within 12 minutes of being called.

An appeal for videos and photographs may have been taken of the disturbance and Police would ask that you either show these to an officer on scene, or send these in through to Police to assist with our enquiries.

The incident number to quote is 884 of Monday 19 October.