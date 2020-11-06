Two drug dealers have each been jailed for more than three years

Rooman Kheel and Seyed Sadat have been sentenced to 42 months for drugs offences.

On June 26, officers stopped the pair in Macklin Street, Derby, after seeing them acting suspiciously around Kheel’s BMW, in the company of known drug addicts.

Both men were found to be carrying a large amount of cash and 105 wraps of heroin and cocaine were seized were from under the driver’s seat.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of possessing both drugs with intent to supply.

Kheel (22), of Montrose Close, Sinfin, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property and offering to supply class A drugs.

Sadat (25), of Rosehill Street, Normanton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They were sentenced at Derby Crown Court