Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 1.03pm on Monday, 9 November at The Broadway, Ealing

Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.

A 21-year-old man was found with stab wound injuries. He has now been taken to a London hospital

His injuries are still being assessed by medics

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been taken to a West London police station.

A crime scene has been established and is in place.

Enquiries are continuing