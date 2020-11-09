Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 1.03pm on Monday, 9 November at The Broadway, Ealing
Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.
A 21-year-old man was found with stab wound injuries. He has now been taken to a London hospital
His injuries are still being assessed by medics
Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been taken to a West London police station.
A crime scene has been established and is in place.
Enquiries are continuing
