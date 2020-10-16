Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with the murder of Liam Dent in Chessington in the summer of 2019

Martin Eastwood, 20 of no fixed address will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 16 October.

Daniel Morris, 21 of no fixed address is to appear at the same court on Wednesday, 21 October.

Both are charged with the murder of 25-year-old Liam, who was killed after being struck by a car and dragged for half a mile on Moor Lane, Chessington in the early hours of Friday, 26 July 2019.

Jasmine Robinson, 18 of Stoneleigh Crescent, Epsom will appear on bail at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 October charged with assisting an offender.

All three were charged on Friday, 16 October; having been arrested in August and September 2019.

A total of 10 individuals have been arrested in connection with the investigation. The remaining seven – aged between 17 and 24, and arrested on suspicion of offences including murder and perverting the course of justice – are all currently released under investigation.