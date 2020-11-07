Two men arrested and charged after Enfield stabbing as Police appeal for more witnesses

Detectives investigating a violent attack in which left two people with stab injuries are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to Firs Lane, N21, shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 31 October to reports of an altercation between a group of males.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). Two men – aged 18 and 21 – were found with stab injuries.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Neither man’s injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

During the incident, another victim was chased and hit repeatedly with a machete, but escaped any significant injuries, while a further male was attacked with a baseball bat.

Detective Inspector Sal Minhas from the Met’s North Area CID said:

“This was an appalling attack that has left a number of people injured and shocked.

“We need to hear from anyone who has information about this incident and can help identify all those involved.

“Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect but also prevent crime. I am sure there will be other witnesses yet to come forward, and I urge you, no matter how insignificant you may think your information may be, to contact us.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 9823/31OCT20 or alternatively, tweet @MetCC.”

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/