Two Men Dead one critical after Fatal collision on the M26 motorway in Kent

Collision investigators are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M26 motorway.

At around 1pm on Thursday 15 October 2020, a red LDV Maxus flatbed van with three occupants was travelling along the coastbound carriageway of the M26 prior to junction 2A near Wrotham, when it was involved in a collision with a grey DAF articulated lorry.

Two of the occupants of the flatbed van, who were men from the Maidstone area aged in their 20s and 40s, died at the scene. A third man from the same vehicle was taken to a London hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain dash cam footage that shows the vehicles travelling along the M26 and also in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/MD/88/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.police.uk