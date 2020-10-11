 Two men had to be dragged from the sea after getting in to difficulty in Hastings — UKNIP
October 11, 2020
Emergency services including Secamb, the UK  Coastguard, officers from Susex Police, Medics from The Kent Sussex and Surrey Air ambulance who travelled by road where also supported by the UK coastguard helicopter. 
 
They were all scrambled at 11:20am on Thursday morning to Hastings close to Rock-a-Nore Road.
 
The incident involved two men who’d had to be dragged from the sea after getting in to difficulty .
 
A spokesman for Sussex Police said “Both  men were pulled from the sea and received treatment from emergency services at the scene before being taken to the Conquest Hospital in a serious condition.
The spokesman  for Sussex Police went to to confirm that there were  are no suspicious circumstances.