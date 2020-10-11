Two men had to be dragged from the sea after getting in to difficulty in Hastings

Emergency services including Secamb, the UK Coastguard, officers from Susex Police, Medics from The Kent Sussex and Surrey Air ambulance who travelled by road where also supported by the UK coastguard helicopter.

They were all scrambled at 11:20am on Thursday morning to Hastings close to Rock-a-Nore Road.

The incident involved two men who’d had to be dragged from the sea after getting in to difficulty .

A spokesman for Sussex Police said “Both men were pulled from the sea and received treatment from emergency services at the scene before being taken to the Conquest Hospital in a serious condition.