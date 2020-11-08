Two men have been charged following a double stabbing on Halloween

Met Police say Savva Weston, 20, of The Fairway, N13, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. Sheraz Ahmed, 20, of Great Cambridge Road, EN1, was charged with GBH with intent, violent disorder, threatening persons with an offensive weapon & possession of Class B cannabis. Police were called to Firs Lane, Enfield, just after 10pm on Saturday 31 Oct. Two men aged 18 and 21 were found with stab wounds — neither are life-threatening.