Two men have been jailed following the death of a teenager in Kingston

Tyrone Bryan, 20 of Ely Court, Kingston was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 29 October to 19 years in prison.

He had previously been found guilty of the manslaughter of 19-year-old Archie Beston.

He was also sentenced to three years imprisonment for Section 20 GBH on a second victim, and 18 months for possession of an offensive weapon. The sentences will run concurrently.

Finlay Ahwan, 21 of Worcester Park Road, Worcester Park had been found guilty of attempted GBH on Victim 2 (with a vehicle) and dangerous driving. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Archie Beston had been out with friends in Kingston; at around 3.40am on Saturday, 29 February he saw an incident in which a van – driven by Ahwan – was deliberately driven towards a 19-year-old man on Clarence Street.

In the aftermath of the incident, Archie was fatally stabbed by Bryan, who had also been in the van. Bryan also stabbed ‘Victim 2’ who required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police officers and members of the public fought to save Archie’s life before the arrival of paramedics. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, but he died six days later.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance.

Bryan was arrested having been detained at the scene by security staff of The Viper Room Nightclub, while Ahwan was arrested after attending Wandsworth police station the following day.

DCI Rance, said: “Today’s sentencing is the culmination of our investigation into the tragic and needless death of a young man. No sentence can provide comfort for a family; Archie’s mother lost not only her son but her best friend.

“His family have shown such dignity over the past eight months, and the thoughts of my team remain with them.”