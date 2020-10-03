Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an incident between Old Worting Road, Salisbury Gardens and Bardwell Close.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 27 between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

Did you see or hear any usual activity in the area around this time? Did you see anyone or any vehicle acting suspiciously?

Were you driving in the area and have dash cam footage or private CCTV?

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200375337.