Two more arrests have been made in an ongoing money laundering investigation

The man, aged 24 from Birmingham, was stopped at the Port of Dover on 21 June 2020 after being unable to account for having more than £40,000 in his possession as he attempted to leave the UK. He was released pending further investigation.

On Wednesday 14 October 2020 two search warrants were carried out in Birmingham and London, simultaneously at around 7.30am. Kent Police was assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police and a number of items were seized including £8,000 in cash and mobile phones. A 33-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and drug supply.

The man who was arrested in Dover in June attended Perry Barr Police Station later that afternoon where he was further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Both men have been released as detectives continue to investigate.