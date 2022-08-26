UKNIP

BREAKING CANTERBURY KENT

Two people have been charged in Folkestone in connection with an aggravated burglary

Aug 26, 2022

 

At around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a man and woman were assaulted and their mobile phones stolen at a property on Cheriton Road in the town.

The man suffered injuries that necessitated hospitalisation.

After an investigation by the east Kent CID, James Rooney, 56, of Charlotte Street, Folkestone, and Kayleigh Smith, 35, of no fixed address, were both charged with aggravated burglary, assault causing actual bodily harm, and affray.

They appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and were granted bail to appear in Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, September 26, 2022.

