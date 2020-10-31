Two sentenced for assault on Yarm man in the hours before his death

Two men who were involved in an altercation with a Yarm man in the hours before his death have been sentenced today at Teesside Crown Court.

Edwin Taha, 20, of Lavender Way, Norton and Ali Abdulmajieed, 19, of Corvus Drive, Stockton were each sentenced for a charge of affray in relation to an attack on Luke Jobson, whose body was discovered in the river Tees in January of last year.

Edwin Taha was sentenced to six years and one month’s imprisonment for one charge of affray and five charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine, MDMA and ketamine).

Abdulmajieed was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, for one charge of affray.

All of the men had been out in Yarm High Street in the early hours of Saturday 26 January when an argument broke out between Luke and another man, who was an associate of Taha and Abdulmajieed.

After a failed pursuit of Luke on foot the pair then returned to a vehicle, which was driven by Abdulmajieed, leading to a further altercation at Yarm School during which Taha sprayed a substance in Luke’s eyes from a bottle he was carrying. The men then drove away leaving Luke Jobson in the grounds of Yarm School, where he was captured on CCTV entering a boathouse some time later. Tragically, Luke’s body was recovered from the River Tees near to the school around 48 hours after these events.

Taha was also sentenced for five further charges in relation to the possession and supply of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

Chris Atkinson of CPS North East said: “While Taha and Abdulmajieed have been sentenced today for these charges our thoughts remain with the family of Luke Jobson, for whom this will no doubt be a particularly difficult time.