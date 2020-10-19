Two suspected fraudsters have appeared in court following a number of reported attempts to trick organisations into parting with vast sums of money

One firm based in Australia paid the equivalent of £98,315 to what they thought was one of their suppliers after receiving a fraudulent email, while another based in Sweden transferred £144,469 after receiving several false invoices.

A number of other organisations including youth football and cricket clubs were also allegedly targeted between June 2016 and January 2017.

Chinyere Ezabel Okpala, 44, and Uchendu Ositadimma Okpala, 45, and of Bucks Cross Road, Gravesend, have been charged with six counts of fraud by false representation and appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 October 2020.

They pleaded not guilty to all offences and will next appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday 10 November 2020