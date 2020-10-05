Two Teenagers have been charged following the stabbing of a police officer in Westminster

Two teenagers are due in court following the stabbing of a police officer in Westminster.
The 15-year-old males will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Monday, 5 October charged as follows:
A 15 years teenage, from Barking, is charged with:
= Inflict grievous bodily harm against a police officer
= Assault by beating of an emergency worker (in relation to the male officer)
= Attempted robbery
= Threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place
= Assault by beating
= Criminal damage
A 15 year old , from Hampshire, is charged with:
= Assault by beating of an emergency worker (in relation to the male officer)
= Attempted robbery
= Threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place
= Assault by beating
= Criminal damage
On Sunday, 4 October at approximately 3.42pm two police officers (one male, and one female) challenged two males in Chapter Street, SW1 following an attempted robbery of a grocery store.
During the incident, the female officer received a stab wound to the abdomen.
The males were later arrested and charged as above.
The officer was taken to hospital, but later discharged.