Two Teenagers have been charged following the stabbing of a police officer in Westminster

Two teenagers are due in court following the stabbing of a police officer in Westminster.

The 15-year-old males will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Monday, 5 October charged as follows:

A 15 years teenage, from Barking, is charged with:

= Inflict grievous bodily harm against a police officer

= Assault by beating of an emergency worker (in relation to the male officer)

= Attempted robbery

= Threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place

= Assault by beating

= Criminal damage

A 15 year old , from Hampshire, is charged with:

= Assault by beating of an emergency worker (in relation to the male officer)

= Attempted robbery

= Threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place

= Assault by beating

= Criminal damage

On Sunday, 4 October at approximately 3.42pm two police officers (one male, and one female) challenged two males in Chapter Street, SW1 following an attempted robbery of a grocery store.

During the incident, the female officer received a stab wound to the abdomen.

The males were later arrested and charged as above.

The officer was taken to hospital, but later discharged.