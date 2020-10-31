Two victims were approached by a man and struck on the head with a hammer in an unprovoked attack

Officers investigating a serious assault at Seven Sisters London Underground station are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

Just after 8pm yesterday evening (Thursday 29 October), two victims were approached by an unknown man and each struck on the head with a hammer in an unprovoked attack.

Both victims received medical attention and thankfully did not suffer life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could assist their investigation.

BTP Inspector, Gary Pinner, said: “This is a concerning, unprovoked attack in a busy Underground station. We are really keen to trace and speak to the individual in the images.