Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a woman in her 70s was the victim of a ‘callous’ robbery by three females in Aldershot High Street.

The incident occurred between 1.45pm and 2.15pm on Saturday, September 19. The victim, who is Nepalese, was sitting on the steps of the Buddhist Community Centre, opposite the Citroen garage.

Two women approached her and asked her for the time. As they were distracting her, a third female has approached the victim from behind and has snatched her gold chain from around her neck. The chain broke and the three suspects made off.

Detective Constable Sarah Down said: “This was a really callous robbery of an older lady. We are asking anyone who saw the lady being approached by these three white women. Unfortunately we do not have further descriptions of them.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the A323 High Street, the Parsons Car Park or the neighbouring roads – Ordnance Road or Cassino Close – around this time and we would particularly appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage.

“We would also appeal to jewellers or pawnbrokers who may be approached by someone trying to sell a 24 carat broken gold chain. If anyone can help, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200363907. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”