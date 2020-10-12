Two workmen prevented a woman being bundled into a car after hearing her scream in terror as she was stabbed.

The heroic men rushed to a woman’s aid and blocked the path of her would-be kidnapper, Shah Sami.

They calmly talked him down – allowing the victim to run off to safety.

After 26-year-old Sami had got back in the car and drove off, the workmen took down the registration plate and called Nottinghamshire Police to the incident in Hanley Street in in Nottingham city centre.

The force’s knife crime team tracked down the car in Nottingham Road a short time later and followed it through to Broxtowe Lane where it took a turn into a dead end. They swiftly arrested Sami and recovered the vehicle which contained knives, gloves and other evidence.

He was charged with attempted kidnap, wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place in connection with the incident which occurred at around 10.40am on 22 May.

Sami, of Wellington Way in Tower Hamlets, London, was sentenced to four years, six month in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (8 October).

Public Protection led the investigation and it transpired that the victim had fled from London to get away from Sami but he continued to harass her.

He then contacted her under the guise of a solicitor who stated she was required to attend a police station regarding her case.

Via text message, he arranged for her to meet a vehicle he purported to be a taxi which would take her to a police station. But unbeknown to her, Sami was hiding in the vehicle and jumped out and threatened her with a knife. She resisted and he stabbed her in the stomach and also cut her arm during the struggle.

Luckily, her injuries were not life-threatening or altering.

Detective Sergeant Adam Taylor said: “We really have these two workmen to thank for saving this young woman’s life. If she had got in that car, I’m convinced something bad would have happened to her.

“The way they intervened with Sami’s actions, held their hands up and calmly talked him down was truly heroic.”All the police officers involved acted with the utmost professionalism and we’re grateful that the knife crime team managed to stop the car before it left Nottingham.