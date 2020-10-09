Urgent Chicken recall:Aldi warns some Roosters chicken products may contain salmonella

Some batches of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken may cause food poisoning

Aldi is recalling some batches of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Breaded Poppin’ Chicken, as the products may contain salmonella bacteria, which causes food poisoning.

People who may have bought the products are strongly urged not to eat them.

Instead, they should return any affected products to receive a full refund.

Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken All batches in question should have the same best before date of 25/05/2022. The affected batch codes are: L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L15320 and L16020. More details have been published by the Food Standards Agency.

If you’ve bought one of the affected Roosters chicken products, do not eat them, as you may develop food poisoning. Instead, you can return the products to your nearest Aldi store for a full refund. If you’re not sure whether or not the box of Roosters Poppin’ Chicken nestling in your freezer is affected, contact Aldi Customer services: Phone: 0800 042 0800 Email: customer.service@aldi.co.uk