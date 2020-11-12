Urgent search for Ben Collyer missing from Hastings he may have travelled to the Beachy Head area of Sussex

Police are urgently searching for Ben Collyer, 29, who has been reported missing from Hastings.

He was last seen by his family about 2.30pm on Wednesday (11 November) and it is thought he may have travelled to the Beachy Head area.

Ben is described as a white male, 6ft, of a medium build with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, a dark blue hoody with block top under and grey trainers.

Anyone who sees Ben or has information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately.