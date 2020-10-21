Home » #WANTED | Do you know the whereabouts of Mohammed Ahad?
2 hours ago
The 38-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted for a breach of a notification requirement as a registered sex offender.
Ahad also has links to #Newtown, #Lozells, #PerryBarr and #Northampton.
Do not approach Ahad if you see him, but call us on 999 immediately.
You can also get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am – midnight. Quote crime reference 20BW/216760H/20.

