We need to get this beauty back to their home

September 28, 2020
Police in Hackney  have  found this lovely doggy in E8. If you know the owner or can assist in reuniting them, please call them 101 or DM  @MetCC quoting CAD1688/27Sept.

Please share this  far and wide. We need to get this beauty back to their home.