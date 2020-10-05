Detectives have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace after a pensioner was robbed in her own home in Lewisham.

On Friday, 2 October, the victim, an 80-year-old woman, was home alone in Shardeloes Road, SE14, when she answered a knock at the door. A man then forced his way into the home and pushed the victim, who banged her head against some furniture and sustained a head injury. She is now recovering from the incident.

While the pensioner lay injured on the floor, the man rifled through her handbag and stole her purse before fleeing the home.

Within ten minutes, the victim’s stolen bank card had been used four times in three shops in Lewisham Way, racking up a bill of £94.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in the image who they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Bethany Russell, the investigating officer from the South East Command Unit, said: “Understandably, the woman has been left shaken and distressed after this incredibly violating incident.

“This was a cowardly, shameful attack and I want to find those who are responsible, not only to help put this victim’s mind at ease, but also to ensure that they don’t target anyone else.

“We have released a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with the incident and urge anyone who recognises her to contact us as a priority.”

Those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 4005/04OCT,