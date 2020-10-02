Whilst on Court bail, Mottram carried out a robbery during which he stole the victim’s car driving it dangerously before being detained

A man has been jailed for six years after being found guilty of a number of offences in Southampton.

Bradley Mottram, aged 18, pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to a range of offences including arson, burglary, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance – all of which occurred in Southampton between 11pm and midnight on Saturday 14 March 2020.

Southampton Crown Court heard how Mottram had attempted to break-in to four residential properties on Athelstan Road and Bullar Road and had also broken in to a property in Garfield Road where a Citroen C1 was stolen, but later recovered by officers. This was reflected in the sentence passed down by the judge.

Whilst on Court bail, Mottram carried out a robbery on 30th July, during which he stole the victim’s car in Hamble, driving it dangerously before being detained by officers in Fareham.

Mottram, of Verdon Avenue, Hamble-Le-Rice, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court yesterday(1 October) to six years in jail and disqualified from driving for four years upon his release. He was found guilty of 13 offences in total including one count of arson, four counts of attempted burglary, one count of burglary, one count of aggravated taking of a motor vehicle, one count of robbery, and one count of dangerous driving and driving whilst intoxicated.

He was also sentenced for handling of stolen goods following a theft of a motor vehicle in December 2019, after being stopped by police officers in the vehicle in Salisbury and arrested.

PC Charlie Buckingham of Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Hawk Team said ”As a result of today’s ruling an offender who showed no regard for his victims during an alcohol and drug fuelled rampage, has been given a lengthy sentence which reflects the severity of his crimes. He left many of his victims terrified in their own homes or places of work.

“This sentence has not only safeguarded the victims, but also means that the local community as a whole can feel a lot safer knowing this offender is facing a lengthy custodial sentence.”