As many prepare for Halloween on Saturday 31st with Pumpkin carving, fun and games the thought as to whether Trick-or-Treat will be allowed has crossed many minds this year.

Will it or wont it happen this year… Well Number 10 has confirmed that it would be dependent on those local COVID-19 measures in place under the government’s three tier system.

It is stated that Hampshire is in the clear for Trick-or-Treating and providing children do not go into the house. It is also advised to go out in smaller groups ensuring that the groups do not exceed 6.

The rule of six applies to both adults and children in a group, so chaperones must also be counted as well.

PM Borins Johnsons spokesman said: “The rules are there for all circumstances and people will have to use their common sense in ensuring they’ve followed the rules.”

As Hampshire is on Medium Tier 1 including Southampton , East Hampshire, Winchester, Basingstoke & Deane, Portsmouth , Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, Rushmoor, Test Valley, New Forest and Isle of Wight this means in terms of the ‘Medium’ alert level, you can meet indoors and outdoors in groups of no more than six people.

You should still observe social distancing, but this means trick-or-treating in Tier 1 areas is ALLOWED.

Local police are providing “no trick or treat” advice posters for those who might be shielding.

police spokesperson has said; “If you are going trick or treating, please follow the safety advice and remember that some people, especially the elderly, might be frightened by groups of people knocking at their doors so please respect any homes displaying a ‘no trick or treat’ sign.

“We want people to enjoy themselves safely but Halloween does not legitimise bad behaviour or vandalism and people need to consider how their actions can affect others.”