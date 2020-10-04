Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Ferguson Avenue in Surbiton.

Half of the ground and first floors of a semi-detached house were damaged by the fire. One man from the affected property was treated for shock at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews. Two women left neighbouring properties before the Brigade arrived.

Wimbledon fire station sent its new 32-metre turntable ladder to the incident, which just came into service earlier in the day.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 11 calls to the blaze.

A smoke alarm in the property sounded, alerting the residents of the property to the fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Homes need multiple smoke alarms or you won’t be properly covered. Ideal spots for smoke alarms include rooms where you leave electrical equipment running like satellite boxes, computers or heaters; any room where you smoke, and anywhere you charge your mobile or laptop.

“You should also have a heat alarm in the kitchen and the bathroom. They should be tested regularly.”

The Brigade was called at 2.05pm and the fire was under control by 4.06pm Fire crews from Kingston, Twickenham, Surbiton and Wimbledon fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.