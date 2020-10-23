Witness appeal following robbery in Paulsgrove

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at knife point at the One Stop store in Paulsgrove on Wednesday 21 October.

At 9.39pm two men entered the store on Allaway Avenue with a knife and stole cigarettes and money. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

We would like to speak with the man pictured in connection with the incident. He is described as follows:

Approximately 30-years-old

Around 5ft7

Medium build

White

Balding with a lump/scar on his forehead.

We would also like to speak with a second man who is described as:

Between 20 and 30-years-old

Around 5ft9

Slim build

White

Wearing a green/khaki padded jacket.

Police are also seeking private CCTV or dash cam footage in the area opposite the One Stop store in Allaway Avenue between 9.30 and 9.50pm.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44200409931.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.