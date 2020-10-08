Witnesses and dashcam footage are being sought by officers investigating the assault of a motorist in Ashford

On Friday 25 September 2020 a white Toyota van and a grey Volkswagen Golf were being driven in Willesborough Road at around 6.40pm when both vehicles came to a stop and the driver of the van was assaulted.

Kent Police is also investigating damage caused to the van window and the driver’s mobile phone during the incident.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or saw either of the vehicles prior to it happening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/172080/20.