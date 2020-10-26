Officers were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Delce Road just after 10am on 25 October 2020.

Patrols attended the address and discovered the body of a man inside.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Both men remain in custody while officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As part of their enquiries, officers would like to hear from witnesses who saw anything suspicious or unusual between the hours of 11.30pm on 23 October to 10am on 25 October in the areas of Delce Road and Foord Road.

In particular, investigating officers would like to hear from local residents with CCTV and motorists with dash cam who were in the area at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police appeals line on 01634 792209 quoting reference number 46/XY/19365/20.