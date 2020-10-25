Witnesses sought Police investigate after 3 puppies were stolen in Basildon

Police officers are investigating following a break-in in Basildon where three English Bulldog puppies were stolen.

It was reported three men forced their way into an address in Deneway at around 10.50pm on Friday 23 October.

One of the men sprayed a woman inside the property in a face with a substance and three puppies were stolen before the men left.

One of the suspects has been described to us as being of Asian or Mediterranean descent and wearing tracksuit trousers.

One of the other men is described as being around 6ft tall, in his 30s or 40s, large build, wearing a navy top with the hood up, and had dark hair.

It is believed at least one of the men was wearing a balaclava or beanie-style hat.

Our enquiries are ongoing.

We are particularly looking for anyone who saw a dark coloured estate car, a dark coloured hatchback, or a white transit-type van in the area at the time or the days before.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV, dash cam, or Ring doorbell footage, or any other information, please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/173371/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.