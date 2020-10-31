Woman arrested after Police officer is struck by car in Grays

An officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a car on Stanford Road, Grays.

Shortly before 8am on Saturday 31 October, we were alerted to reports that an officer had sustained serious injuries after a car had been in collision with them after it initially failed to stop when directed to by the officer.

It was reported that the driver then stopped and the officer approached the vehicle on foot.

The car was said to then collided with the officer, before driving off.

The officer was taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries that are considered to be serious, but thankfully not life changing or life-threatening.

A 45-year-old woman from Chadwell St. Mary has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, failing to stop and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A 22-year-old man from Grays has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.