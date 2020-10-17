Woman freed after six vehicle collision on the A2
You may also like
A Merthyr Tydfil man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable woman.
A Merthyr Tydfil man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable woman. Peter Jones, 63, was jailed for five years and three months...
The driver of this car miraculously avoided serious injury, after it was hit from behind by a HGV on the A13
Officers from the Essex Roads Policing Unit attended. A spokesperson said: “To the 20 or so drivers who drove by one-handed to film it with your...
Many people work hard to pay their taxes, so it’s a gross injustice that fraudsters are shamefully taking advantage of measures set up to help people during the lockdown
An an initiative between government and the independent charity Crimestoppers, the public can now call a new COVID Fraud Hotline (0800 587 5030) anonymously...
Shropshire paramedics secure defibrillator ahead of RAHD
Shropshire paramedics Sarah and Trish Johnson know all too well the benefits of having Public Access Defibrillators (PAD) within communities, which is why they...
A “lockdown pooch” that came into the RSPCA’s care during the first full day of Wales’ national lockdown is looking to end 2020 on a high note with a loving new forever home.
Shadow, a Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed, came into the care of the Newport centre on 24 March – from the Cwmbran area. He was very underweight, but his...
A child rapist who bribed young girls with treats in a sickening bid to stop them from speaking out about his abuse has faced justice in court
Tobias Neilson, 38, was last week jailed for more than ten years for sexual abuse of three girls, one of whom was just five when he began his reign of terror...
A20 in Dover remains closed due to serious collision
The A20 in Kent near the Port of Dover is currently closed west/London bound between the A256 and the B2011 due to a colllision. Lane 1 (of 2) is also closed...
Hastings Woman goes missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital after being found
Police are concerned for Tanya Leister, who has gone missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital this evening (Wednesday 14 October). The 42-year-old...
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in Hayling Island have today paid tribute to him
Police were called to a single-vehicle collision which took place on West Lane just before 7.30am on the 10th October 2020 in which a black Mazda 2 collided...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay. At around 10.30pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020, a black Peugeot 3008 was...
A former West Mercia Police officer who sexually assaulted two young girls on board a train has been sentenced
Leighton Phillips, 34, and of Forest road, Shropshire, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault at Swansea Crown Court on 18 September...
One million pensioners to benefit from £140 winter bill discount
Around a million pensioners across the UK will receive £140 off their fuel bills, thanks to government efforts working with energy firms to cut their costs...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a mountain bike was stolen from a 16-year-old boy in Southampton
At around 8am on Tuesday, 13 October, the victim was delivering newspapers in Northlands Gardens when he was approached by two men, one on foot and the other...
A devastated mother has slammed the sentence handed to the paedophile who raped her five-year-old daughter after he walked free from court with community service.
A devastated mother has slammed the sentence handed to the paedophile who raped her five-year-old daughter after he walked free from court with community...
Woman charged in connection with Arbourthorne shootings
A woman has been charged in connection with two shootings in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield. On the evening of Tuesday 30 June, officers responded to...
A woman has been handed a life sentence for murdering a vulnerable man in Derby earlier this year
Magdalena Kissova was sentenced at Derby Crown Court today, where Her Honour Judge Nirmal Shant QC told her she will serve at least 24 years before she can...
A suspected county lines drug dealer has appeared in court following his arrest in Folkestone
Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team made the arrest in Brockman Road on Tuesday 13 October 2020 during enquiries into alleged drug dealing in the...
Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55 000 users were facing issues with Twitter.Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site...
Police are dealing with a collision were the driver has blown over four times the legal limit
Officers from Surrey Roads Policing dealing with this collision in Ewell. The driver has blown a breath alcohol reading of 147u/g – the...
A man whose punch led to the death of a 50-year-old man has been jailed
The victim, Jentilal Deugi, was involved in a disagreement with a group of men in Redcar Road, Leicester, on Sunday 31 May. During the incident Mr Deugi...
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the #A20 the road has been closed
Police fire and Ambulance are at the scene of a crash on the #A20 between Western Docks and Aycliffe roundabouts in #Dover. The road is likely to be closed...
A teenager, 18, has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed at #SurreyQuays Shopping Centre
London Ambulance Service say they arrived within six minutes of the call. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre.
Police are on scene dispersing the crowd
Around 30 people have taken to a north-west London street to hold a ‘block party’ on Charlton Street at the junction with Phoenix Road in #SomersTown, NW1...
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay. At around 10.30pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020, a black Peugeot 3008 was...
A former West Sussex scout leader has been sent to prison for offences of voyeurism and a sexual assault, involving young children at scouting camps he helped to run
Oliver Cooper, 27, a student, of Nor’bren Avenue, Bognor, formerly of Kings Drive, Hopton, Staffs, and a former scout leader in Horsham, was found guilty...