 Woman freed after six vehicle collision on the A2 - UKNIP
A2 BREAKING Dartford Kent M25

Woman freed after six vehicle collision on the A2

October 17, 2020
1 Min Read
road cops car
road cops car
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to make the scene safe and assist paramedics with release of a woman following a six-vehicle crash on the A2/A282 coastbound in Dartford.
FacebookTwitter