y. The lorry driver – a 62-year-old man – suffered a serious injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment

October 9, 2020
1 Min Read
Police responded to a collision involving on the A27 near Chichester at 5.40am on Friday (9 October).
 
Officers received report of a lorry overturning and a car colliding with the lorry.
The lorry driver – a 62-year-old man – suffered a serious injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
 
The car driver – a 50-year-old woman – suffered minor injuries.
 
The road is currently closed in both directions and disruption can be expected for a number of hours. Diversions are in place.
 
Anyone who witnessed what happened can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Milldown.
Hampshire police have said;
“HGV collision A27 both directions from Chichester to Emsworth. Road closed and will be for a number of hours. Possibly most of the day. Please plan ahead.”