y. The lorry driver – a 62-year-old man – suffered a serious injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment

Police responded to a collision involving on the A27 near Chichester at 5.40am on Friday (9 October).

Officers received report of a lorry overturning and a car colliding with the lorry.

The lorry driver – a 62-year-old man – suffered a serious injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The car driver – a 50-year-old woman – suffered minor injuries.

The road is currently closed in both directions and disruption can be expected for a number of hours. Diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed what happened can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Milldown.