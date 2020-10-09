y. The lorry driver – a 62-year-old man – suffered a serious injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment

Police responded to a collision involving on the A27 near Chichester at 5.40am on Friday (9 October).
The lorry driver – a 62-year-old man – suffered a serious injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The car driver – a 50-year-old woman – suffered minor injuries.
The road is currently closed in both directions and disruption can be expected for a number of hours. Diversions are in place.
Anyone who witnessed what happened can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Milldown.
Hampshire police have said;
“HGV collision A27 both directions from Chichester to Emsworth. Road closed and will be for a number of hours. Possibly most of the day. Please plan ahead.”