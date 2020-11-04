Young boy on roof of school sparks call to police and fire crews during hour-long standoff

Road closures were quickly put in place when the boy was spotted on the roof of the school a South West London school on Wednesday lunchtime.

A young boy spotted on the roof of a school sparked calls to police and the fire service.

Emergency services were called to Glenbrook Primary, on Clarance Avenue in Thorton just after 11.30p on Wednesday to reports of a concern for safety.

The child is understood to be four floors up on the roof. The pupil has been on the roof for over an hour after officers and fire crews arrived at the scene.

Road closures were immediately put in place and motorists were advised to stay away from the area.

Police are trying to engage with the child after they threatened to jump from the 4th storey building.

