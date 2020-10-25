Officers are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on Welders Lane, Chalfont St. Peter, Buckinghamshire.

At around 6.25am on Saturday (24/10) a black BMW motorcycle left the carriageway and collided with a tree at the side of the road.

Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his forties from Buckinghamshire, died at the scene.

Investigating officer PC Dave Black, of the Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham Police Station, said: “We are investigating this tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 48-year-old man.

“I am urging anybody who witnessed the collision to please make contact with police.

“I would also ask any drivers with dash-cams to please review their footage in case it has captured anything relevant.

“You can call us on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200340711, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.”