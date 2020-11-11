At 3.30pm on Sunday (8/11), the victim, a 16-year-old boy, and his girlfriend were walking along the Buckingham Railway Walk between the A421 ring road and Hunter Street when they were approached by six teenage boys.

One of the boys grabbed a chain around the victim’s neck and demanded that he handed it over. When the victim refused, the offender punched the victim in the face.

The victim was chased down the path before running away.

The victim sustained swelling and cuts around his eye and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Carolyn Bailey, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim, who required hospital treatment for his injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200365990, or by calling the non-emergency 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”