A further 24 people have died in Scotland after being diagnosed with coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed

Total confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 63,913 – a jump of 1101 in the past 24 hours.

The official death toll in Scotland now stands at 2843, however weekly figures on suspected Covid-19 deaths recorded by National Records of Scotland suggest the most up-to-date total is more than 4400.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, 374 are in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region, 317 are in Lanarkshire, 121 are in Lothian, and 84 are in Ayrshire and Arran.

The remaining cases are spread across eight other health board areas. According to management information reported by NHS boards across Scotland, 1149 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.