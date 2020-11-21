COVID19 LATEST NEWS

Travellers arriving in England from Israel, Uruguay, Namibia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka will no longer have to quarantine, the government has announced

November 21, 2020
1 Min Read
covidcoronaviruslockdown
 
Those coming from Bonaire, the US Virgin Islands, Sint Eustatius and Saba will also not have to isolate for 14-days upon arrival in the country.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp