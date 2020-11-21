Those coming from Bonaire, the US Virgin Islands, Sint Eustatius and Saba will also not have to isolate for 14-days upon arrival in the country.
Travellers arriving in England from Israel, Uruguay, Namibia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka will no longer have to quarantine, the government has announced
November 21, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
CANTERBURY • KENT • MISSING
Ebony Russell from Canterbury remains missing
May 8, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man stabbed at Saturday night party
March 31, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Missing Ventnor teenager found
March 30, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Isle of Wight school at centre of cyber attack
March 28, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man charged over Hayling Island Wimpey stabbing
November 26, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHWARK
Two arrested for attempted murder in Southwark
July 23, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
A storm warning has been issued for parts of Kent
February 23, 2020
BREAKING
Conavirus in Ealing ..?
February 16, 2020
KENT • MISSING
Missing 15-year-old Priscilla Hilden from Sevenaoks Now Found
April 30, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire destroys Five Balconies in West Hampstead
July 3, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man rushed to hospital following stabbing in Trafalgar Square
August 21, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Delays on M20 after Van ploughs into crash barrier
April 30, 2018
BREAKING • HARINGEY • LONDON
Probe launched after man shot in the
January 25, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man fighting for his life after being struck by a car
May 21, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Coastguard called after fear tent had floated away
June 14, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Two arrests were made and drugs were seized by police in Ramsgate.
September 24, 2019
BREAKING • GREENHITHE • KENT
Two men charged after robbery at shopping centre in Greenhithe
September 8, 2020
BREAKING • WEST COUNTRY
A303 Somerset Collision closed
August 19, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • WINCHESTER
Winchester man appears in court over Corhampton murder
July 19, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
A20 Sidcup By-Pass is closed due to Police incident
February 10, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Three Pulled From Water At Camber Sands
August 24, 2016
BREAKING
Man arrested in Suffolk murder investigation
January 17, 2020
BREAKING • MIDDLESEX
Two Men found guilty over Southall Murder
August 24, 2018
BREAKING • GUILDFORD
Structure Fire breaks out in Guildford
June 21, 2019
BREAKING • CRIME
O2 mobile message scam to be aware of
April 23, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Fire At Burger King Southampton
October 2, 2015
BREAKING
Flybe to collapse within hours as planes Impounded
March 4, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT
Coach Crashes into Traffic Lights in Sandown to Avoid Cyclist
February 27, 2016
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Ashford Street Robbery jailed after leaving woman injured
January 20, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus – Guidance on access to green spaces
April 3, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Two bullbogs have been stolen in an overnight raid in Ashford
May 27, 2020
BECKTON • BREAKING • LONDON
A major search after an Audi stolen with young child inside
August 20, 2020
BREAKING • FOLKESTONE • KENT
Emergency services called to Folkestone Harbour
July 22, 2020
BREAKING
Police officer shot dead at Croydon Police station
September 25, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • WILLESDEN
Manhunt after Teen sex attack on London bus
May 4, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • KENT • ORPINGTON
Police pursuit involving helicopter in Orpington ends with arrests
January 8, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Met Office Weather Update
March 1, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Pipe Fitter defeats Parasitic Employment Agency
February 17, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON
Man charged with breach of licence over terror offences
December 2, 2019
BREAKING • SUSSEX • WORTHING
New fire engines join West Sussex fleet
September 18, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • WESTMINSTER
Couple arrested after pensioner is duped out of cash
June 15, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Human Traffickers Charged after Multiple Kent Raids
May 17, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police appeal on man last movements before his murder
March 28, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
‘I HOPE THIS HAUNTS YOU’ Portsmouth Baby killing mum’s chilling Words
December 19, 2016
BREAKING
Whirlpool recall over half a million machine over fire risk
December 17, 2019