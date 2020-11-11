No one can do everything, but everyone can do something!” Supporting our neighbours and the wider community who are not connected on social media can be a challenge

Why not setup a phone tree in your area? It’s a lovely way to stay connected, particularly with those who are not online.

Here is how it works… You call 3 people. Those 3 people call 3 people each making 9. Those 9 each call 3 people reaching 27 people.

Those 27 each call 3 reaching 81 people.

The phone tree builds.

Call 3 people today to ask how they are doing.

Reduce isolation and stay connected

Please share with others using the button below. It is important, especially in the current climate that we are getting our messages out to the widest possible audience.