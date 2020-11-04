Home » There has been an increase of 95 deaths from COVID19 related ill in figures released today
BERKSHIRE COVID19

There has been an increase of 95 deaths from COVID19 related ill in figures released today

November 5, 2020
A further 25,177 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK and another 492 have died after contracting the virus, according to the latest government data.
This is an increase of 95 deaths from the figures reported on Tuesday.