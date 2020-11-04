BERKSHIRE • COVID19 There has been an increase of 95 deaths from COVID19 related ill in figures released today November 5, 20201 Min Read A further 25,177 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK and another 492 have died after contracting the virus, according to the latest government data. This is an increase of 95 deaths from the figures reported on Tuesday. You may also like BERKSHIRE • READING Twi people have passed away at the Shinfield view care home November 5, 2020 BREAKING • COVID19 Tomorrow a four-week lockdown, which includes the closure of pubs, gyms and non-essential shops, will begin in England after MPs voted in favour of the restrictions November 5, 2020 BREAKING • COVID19 The furlough scheme that pays 80 per cent of the wages of people who cannot work because of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has been extended until the end of March 2021 November 5, 2020 About the authorView All Posts Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a chimney fire on Cornwall Gardens in Margate All secondary pupils and teachers in England must wear face masks at school in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, it has been announced Tweets by UK News in Pictures Tweets by UK News in Pictures