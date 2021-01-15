The unprovoked attack took place on Embankment Road, Plymouth. A 19-year-old man was attacked by another man sometime between 9.30pm and 11pm on Monday 4 January. He suffered a broken jaw which required surgery and metal plates to be fitted. Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or has dashcam or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident or the offender before or afterwards. A 28-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation pending further enquiries. Anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting crime reference CR/000931/21.
Police appeal after punch breaks man’s jaw Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack
January 15, 2021
1 Min Read
