Detectives investigating a suspicious incident in Swanage are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

At 3.48am on Saturday 14 November 2020 it was reported that a man was in the back garden of a premises in the area of Taunton Road. The man was standing outside of the back door rubbing his crotch while looking into the property.

He was seen by two residents who shouted at the man to go away.

The man is described as white, with a round face, around five feet 11 inches tall and of medium build. He was wearing dark clothing and a black balaclava.

Detective Sergeant Jacqui Gravenor, of Western CID, said: “Understandably, the occupants of the premises found this a frightening experience, being confronted by the man in this way.

“To help with my investigation, I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact Dorset Police.

“I am aware that not many people would have been out and about this early in the morning, but I am hoping that somebody might have been in the area at the relevant time. I am particularly keen to hear from any delivery drivers that may have seen anyone or any vehicles in that area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200171752. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.