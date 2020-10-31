A motorbike rider caught doing more than three times the speed limit in Tendring has been banned from driving

Forty Five year-old Marc Lear was caught doing 91mph in a 30mph zone on the B1035 School Road while riding his Honday CBR 1000 motorbike on 4 July.

Lear, of Browning Road, Brantham, admitted the offence at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.

He was disqualified from driving for 56 days, fined £120, told to pay £120 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Matt Hine, Manager of the Road Crime Team, said: “Marc Lear’s riding was reckless and could have led to tragedy.

“Travelling at more than three times the speed limit shows a complete and utter disregard for the rules of the road and safety of others.

“All it would have taken was for Lear to lose control for a moment or for a member of the public to step into the road and it could easily have led to someone being seriously injured or killed.

“We won’t tolerate people breaking the rules of the road and take action to prosecute those who do.”