Police in Essex are looking to trace witnesses to a fight that left two people injured

We were called with reports of a group of people fighting in Quaker Lane, Waltham Abbey, shortly after 1.30am on Thursday 5 November.

They left before officers arrived, however, two men were later found to have been admitted to hospital.

Their injuries were not life-threatening.

We are continuing our enquiries to establish the circumstances behind the incident and are looking to speak to any witnesses who have not come forward.

Contact Loughton CID 101 quoting incident 56 of 5 November.

You can also report online at https://www.essex.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org