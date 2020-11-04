Detectives investigating an alleged aggravated burglary in Gillingham have made further arrests

At around 2.30pm on Tuesday 13 October 2020 it is reported that two men entered a commercial premises off Newbury armed with weapons and demanded money from the occupant.

It is alleged that the occupant – a local man aged in his 50s – was assaulted and sustained serious injuries, which are not deemed to be life-threatening.

A 29-year-old man from Weymouth has been charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent and appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 17 October 2020. He is next due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday 20 November 2020.

A 34-year-old woman from Blandford, a 42-year-old woman from Wincanton and a 38-year-old man from Gillingham have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Holly Spillman, of Weymouth CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the reported incident, or has any information about it, to please contact Dorset Police urgently.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200154257. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.