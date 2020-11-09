Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has today welcomed the Government’s winter support package for children and families.

Caroline has been contacted by many constituents as we approach winter and face further national COVID-19 restrictions. Caroline has raised concerns direct with Ministers and has welcomed the steps taken today.

The Government’s announcements include:

£170m Covid Winter Grant Scheme to support children, families and the most vulnerable over winter

Holiday Activities and Food programme to be expanded – covering Easter, Summer and Christmas in 2021

Healthy Start payments set to rise from April 2021

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey, said:

“We want to make sure vulnerable people feel cared for throughout this difficult time and, above all, no one should go hungry or be unable to pay their bills this winter.

We know this has been a challenging time for many, and we have consistently supported the lowest-paid families, protecting 9 million jobs with furlough and boosting welfare support by £9.3 billion.

This package builds on that support, and by extending our successful Holiday Activities and Food programme, as well as funding a £170 million Covid Winter Grant Scheme, we are making sure families get the help they need.”

Commenting, Caroline said:

“With winter on the way and national COVID-19 restrictions setting in, I know many families in the Gosport Constituency will have been worried about the months ahead.

That is why I am delighted with today’s announcements – which provide a vital safety net for many children and families across our local area.”