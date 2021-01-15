Caroline Commends Armed Forces Role In COVID-19 Response

Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has praised the role of the armed forces in the country’s COVID-19 response following a statement from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace this week.

The Defence Secretary detailed in the House of Commons how 5,300 personnel have been deployed across the UK and abroad to help in the fight against COVID-19. This includes supporting mass community testing and the vaccine rollout – as over 3 million jabs have been administered in the UK.

Caroline, who represents a constituency with a rich and proud military history, has commended the part that personnel have played in what is now the largest peacetime resilience operation ever undertaken by the UK Armed Forces.

Tomorrow, she will be receiving her own update from local Portsmouth Royal Navy Base Commander, Commodore Bailey, and the Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan on everything from training to how personnel are assisting local services. Caroline commented:

“I am so proud to see our brilliant armed forces stepping up to the plate as always and playing such an integral role in our fight against COVID-19.

“From supporting our NHS services, to coordinating mass testing and vaccinations, they continue to protect our residents from a very different foe.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

“Our country faces an unprecedented challenge and our Armed Forces are working hand in hand with the NHS. We will continue to bolster those on the front line as they protect and care for the most vulnerable.

“The sheer scope of the work undertaken by our Armed Forces, both in the UK and overseas, is a real testament to their resilience and willingness to be there when our country needs it.”

Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter said:

“These are really challenging times for everyone at the moment. We all have a role to play in supporting those on the frontline in the fight against the virus. As ever, the Armed Forces are there to play our part in this collective national enterprise. We are proud to do what we can to provide our expertise wherever it is most needed.”