Prolific Gosport burglar jailed for more than six years

Prolific burglar Nicky Russell has today (Thursday 5 November) been jailed for more than six years for offences including burglary and handling stolen goods.

The 40-year-old, of Parklands Close in Gosport, admitted the following at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 31 July:

Overnight on 18 March, he burgled a house on Mayfield Road, Gosport, and stole bank cards, a tablet, a laptop, a mobile phone and jewellery of a value unknown.

In the early hours of 27 March, he burgled two homes on Shaftesbury Road, Gosport. He stole a Samsung Mobile and a Playstation 4 from one house, and a handbag, wallet, bank cards, Iphone, Nokia mobile and car keys from another.

Overnight on 26 March he attempted to burgle a house on Woodstock Road, Gosport.

Handling stolen goods – on 1 July he had in his possession a suitcase and grey man bag which he knew to be stolen.

A further 12 burglaries, a bike theft and a criminal damage committed by Russell were taken into consideration by the Judge when passing sentence.

During a previous hearing on 9 September, Russell burst into tears in the dock as one of his victim’s read out a statement about the effect the burglary had on her.

His Honour Judge William Ashworth, who claimed that Russell had operated as a ‘professional burglar and thief’ sentenced the defendant to six years and four months in prison.

Following the sentencing, PC Nick Jackson from the Operation Hawk team, said: “This is a fantastic result for the community. Russell had been causing misery to countless people with his selfish criminality.

“I hope this provides some closure to those affected by his offending, and reassures the public that we are committed to tackling those who cause the most harm to our communities and will bring them to justice.”